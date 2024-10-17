Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a market capitalization of $972.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

