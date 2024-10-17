SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,576 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

