SPACE ID (ID) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $277.12 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $277.12 million and $9.49 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,697,959 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 747,697,958.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.38111646 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $9,703,367.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

