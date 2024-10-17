SPC Financial Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
