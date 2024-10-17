SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,458 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

