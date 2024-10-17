Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $32.19. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 12,848,041 shares traded.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 15.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,315.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

