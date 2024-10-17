Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.89 and last traded at $130.69, with a volume of 61591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

