Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Hilton Food Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.59 and last traded at C$11.59. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.84.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.29.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

