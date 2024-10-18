Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 28,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 409,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Kineta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 326,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Kineta at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

