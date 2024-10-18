Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 28,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 409,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Kineta Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.46.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Kineta
Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.
