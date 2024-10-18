LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 649,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 404,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

LQR House Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.92.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). LQR House had a negative return on equity of 152.13% and a negative net margin of 907.47%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LQR House Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

