Mars Acquisition (NASDAQ:MARX) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 2,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mars Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARX. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Mars Acquisition by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 338,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 290,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

