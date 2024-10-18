Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,611,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

