Permianville Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 34,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,854. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

