Permianville Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 34,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,854. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Dividend History for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

