Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 3,664 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

