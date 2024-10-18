Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 58 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.20.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

