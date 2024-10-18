Jet Protocol Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,959.48 and approximately $33,388.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,397.12 or 1.00006559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009996 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $816.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

