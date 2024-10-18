Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Volex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

