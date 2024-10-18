NatWest Group plc Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 4.4% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.78 and a 200 day moving average of $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

