Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.80. The company has a market cap of $705.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

