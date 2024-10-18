Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.15 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

