Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.64.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $514.33. 402,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $478.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $517.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

