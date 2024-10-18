Well Done LLC Buys 222 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 213,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.77. 4,332,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,357,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

