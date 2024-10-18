Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JSPR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $298.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

