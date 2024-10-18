Rarible (RARI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $621,676.71

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002714 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $621,676.71 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00250121 BTC.
About Rarible
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
