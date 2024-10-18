Tether Market Cap Achieves $119.99 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $119.99 billion and $59.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.00250264 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,362,937,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,010,326,614 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
