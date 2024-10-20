Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

