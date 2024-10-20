McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 948.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

