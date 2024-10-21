188 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,582,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,181.7% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $268.41. The company had a trading volume of 164,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

