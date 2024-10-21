Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.52. 1,149,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

