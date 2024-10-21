Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4,996.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,770,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,204 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

