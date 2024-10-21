Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 51680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,561,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

