Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $535.08. 1,867,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,215. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.88. The company has a market capitalization of $484.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

