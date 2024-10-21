Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$145.55 and last traded at C$144.48, with a volume of 66205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$144.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.55.

Dollarama Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$135.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.93. The stock has a market cap of C$40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

