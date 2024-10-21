Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
