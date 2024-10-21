StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.