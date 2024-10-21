StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

In other news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,178,528.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557 over the last 90 days. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

