Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.77%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

