Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,933,403.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,933,403.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,902. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA opened at $16.05 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

