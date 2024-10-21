Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stagwell by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,099 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 994,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 911,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406,031 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.34. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

