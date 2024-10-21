Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$27.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.68.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

