Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $172.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Herc has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09.

Herc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

