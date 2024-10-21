Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 1.4 %

SEED opened at $2.89 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

