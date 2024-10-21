National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,452.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

