JOE (JOE) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. JOE has a total market cap of $129.01 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

