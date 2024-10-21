Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,157 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 121,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. 307,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,219. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

