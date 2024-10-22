Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42), Yahoo Finance reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.490 EPS.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:ARE opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ARE
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alexandria Real Estate Equities
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.