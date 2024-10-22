MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One MAGIC token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $106.42 million and $17.11 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,435,334 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

