Financial Life Advisors Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

