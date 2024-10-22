Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $320.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.