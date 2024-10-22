Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $237,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 234,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $571.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

