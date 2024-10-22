Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 950 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $198.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.